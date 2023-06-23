Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop knows all things popcorn!

Marcia is a recently retired special Education Teacher at GCMS and Alan is a retired Champaign Firefighter. The kettle Korn started as a fund raiser for youth wrestling in Paxton. Started just doing fairs and festivals and had people knocking at our house during the winter asking for kettle corn so we decided to open a store. They are really amazed that our premium flavors were designed and hand crafted by Marcia

We are a speciality shop. Our name says it all Mom & Pop’s. We give the small hometown service that you would expect with that name. We have catered birthday parties, baby and bridal showers, many weddings, office parties and even celebrations of life. We can create flavors that no one expects such as lemon or mint popcorn mixes.

Our specialty flavors are different. Our store is old time themed and the local one is modern. We actually are friends and talk a lot because we are both small business owners.

Looking for a unique place to stay while visiting central Illinois? Check out their Airbnb!

