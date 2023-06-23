Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)
You can’t go far in Our Town Paxton without seeing posters supporting Gina Miles, winner of season 23 of The Voice!
We visited with her to see what she loves most about Paxton.
by: Heather Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
by: Heather Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)
You can’t go far in Our Town Paxton without seeing posters supporting Gina Miles, winner of season 23 of The Voice!
We visited with her to see what she loves most about Paxton.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now