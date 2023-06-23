Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

Accolade Healthcare Paxton on Pells and Accolade Healthcare Paxton Senior Living are Skilled Nursing Facilities offering short term rehabilitation and long term care. Most recently Accolade Healthcare has opened its doors for an onsite school, Accolade Healthcare Certified Nursing Assistant School. Our first class began in the Fall of 2022 and we just graduated with our fourth class this Spring. Back in 2022, during the pandemic, staffing shortages hit an all-time high and healthcare operators needed to find a solution to generate more applicants and lessen agency use. That is when the idea unfolded to open our own school to assist candidates looking to further their healthcare training or get started in the field. We hired Terri Richards as our CNA Program Coordinator as she taught the CNA Course at Parkland College for 17 years, which included recertifying CNA’s whose status had gone inactive. With Terri leading our classroom portion we opened up our school at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, 450 E. Fulton St. Paxton, IL.

Accolade Healthcare CNA School has drawn a lot of attention because it is connected to an onsite healthcare facility. Each of our six skilled nursing facility locations have an Auxiliary Aide Program, which allows for students to work with non-clinical duties while attending their courses. To ‘get paid’ to attend school is amazing, but also allows candidates to not have to choose between working or furthering their career. The Auxiliary Aide Program allows our CNA School applicants to build a foundation working in healthcare prior to entering The CNA School. Our CNA Program aims to provide more opportunities to Central Illinois rural residents who may need closer accommodations for travel.

With the help of the The Accolade Healthcare CNA School both Accolade Healthcare Communities have been able to eliminate agency use.

How the Class Works:

The CNA Class will take 6 weeks to complete. The first four weeks are lecture and lab and if students successfully pass this portion, then they advance to the clinical phase, which is 10 days long. Once students finish the course, they will go on to take the State Examination.

The Program is offered free of charge and students receive a stipend while in class.

Once students pass their state examination we strive to have them in our ‘preceptor program’ so each new CNA will get off to a good start in their career

Accolade Healthcare is extremely innovative and tries to think outside of the box when it comes to employee needs and satisfaction. For example, Accolade Healthcare of Paxton communities are in a rural location and daycare opportunities for our staff were slim. Jonas Hoedebecke, Administrator and Liz Mullett, 5 Point Academy owner knew the child care options needed to expand for the Paxton community. This is where they came to an agreement to lease a portion of the Accolade Healthcare of Paxton building formerly on Market Street in Paxton, IL. Accolade Healthcare employees receive a 20 percent discount at the 5 Points Academy too!

If students are interested in this opportunity they can reach out to either community via phone or go directly to our website www.accoladehc.com > Click on Careers and apply for the Auxiliary Aide openings at Paxton on Pells or Paxton Senior Living.