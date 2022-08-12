Mt. Zion, Ill. (WCIA)

Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business.

We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill

We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991

We hold an annual golf outing to support our local schools, donate to the athletic departments at the high school, and various other charities for children

We are a smaller company that mainly works on residential and commercial projects

We are hiring for laborers

Competitive wages and benefit package

http://morsedriveways.com

Morse Driveways, Inc

217-428-3881

7040 Camp Warren Rd

Decatur, IL 62521