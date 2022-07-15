Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Washington Savings Bank started the #WSBSummertimeCEO program in 2018 as a way to help our youth start thinking about how to run their own business. It runs all summer from May to the end of July each year. Kids 6-12 interested in starting their own business can stop by any Washington Savings Bank location and “apply” for their very own kit. Kits include a pitcher, cups, lemonade mix, signs, and $2.00 in start up money. We also include an Income Statement sheet and Sale Trackers to add to the education part of the program. We already have over 30 Summertime CEO’s this year and the program is still open through the end of July.

Washington Savings Bank

200 S. Banker St., Effingham IL 62401