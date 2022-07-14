Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Sarah Bush Lincoln is building a brand new SBL Hospice House with construction starting this summer.

There is a capital campaign underway to help support it – “The most important home you’ll ever build.”

This house will be the only hospice home outside of St. Louis and Peoria; serving people in Central and Southern Illinois. It is more than14,000 square feet with 8 private suites that open up on semi-private patios that overlook a pond and walking path. The home features a large kitchen, living room, children’s area, library, mediation room, and space for loved ones to sleep over as necessary.

This house is a true community benefit. The foundation is raising $2.5 million; $1 million toward construction and $1.5 million for an endowment to help people without means. Insurance will typically pay for the care, but not the room and board. The community has been incredibly generous, supporting this campaign in big ways.

1000 Health Center Dr., Mattoon, IL 61938