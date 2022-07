Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattoon Public Library recently opened a new Civil War Center as part of the Local History Center. Local History Curator, Chris Suerdieck, shares a glimpse of Mattoon’s role in the Civil War, and the wealth of information you can learn during your next visit. The Local History Center can be found in the basement of the Mattoon Public Library.

For questions or to schedule your tour –

Email: localhistory@mattoonlibrary.org