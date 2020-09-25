Our Town Mahomet: First State Bank of Forrest

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)



For nearly a century, FSB of Forrest has been committed to the people, businesses, and communities of Central Illinois. Since those first days in 1914 to the present, our motto is and has always been “a strong friend for your family,” words we strive to live and work by every day.

This commitment to our customers is two-fold: we offer our customers a welcoming, personalized experience from the time they step into one of our doors and the ultimate convenience in the form of value-added products and services.

Value-Added Products and Services

Kasasa Cash® – Get a whole lot more from your checking without paying for it: free checking, plus high interest, and nationwide ATM fee refunds*.

Kasasa Saver® – Sit back, relax, and watch as the savings pour in. Free Kasasa Saver is linked to your equally free Kasasa Cash checking. Every month the rewards earned in your checking are automatically transferred to your savings — helping you build your balance with ease.

Diverse Lending Products – Don’t just gain a loan. Gain a long-term relationship through FSB of Forrest. We work very closely with you or your business to custom-tailor terms that match up with your unique situation.

Then and Now

Since those very early days, FSB of Forrest has expanded to now serve customers in Forrest, Fairbury, Onarga, Erie, Mahomet, and Peoria Heights. We may have grown throughout the years, but our founding commitment to the families, businesses, and people of the local communities has always remained the same.

If you aren’t a current customer, we’d like to invite you to bank at a place where you’re known on a first-name basis — where your goals and our goals are one in the same. If you are already banking with us, we’d like to sincerely thank you for your loyalty to us — and also vow to return the favor with another century of the respect you’ve given us.

First State Bank of Forrest

217-590-1010

1004 Purnell Dr

Mahomet, IL