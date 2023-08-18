Gibson City, Ill (WCIA)

Riding a roller coaster is how the town of Gibson City would describe their journey through the pandemic, much like many other cities who had to overcome. Now Gibson City is ready to show appreciation to all who endured!

Why it’s a FREE summer concert in Downtown Gibson City? Simple to say – Thank You!

The 2023 Gibson City Summer Bash has evolved into a “thank you” from the entire Gibson City community, shown by the multiple sponsors from all over town.

Thank you – first and foremost to GAH Employees and all other healthcare workers for pushing through the pandemic, understanding there is a battle still being fought every day against COVID.

Thank you – to businesses! They struggled, they battled, and they adapted!

Thank you – to everyone! Doing your part through the past couple of years to get us closer to normal. It hasn’t been the most fun, but here we are!

Under the late summer sun, before the madness of the new school year starts – let’s get outside and enjoy some food and live music! Food vendors such as Watson’s Shack & Rail, Gill Street Eatz, Varela Taco, The House of Brisket/Paris & Springcreek BBQ will all be in attendance.



Gates open at 4:30p

Winger @ 7:30p

Then, headliner… 38 Special!