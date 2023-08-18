Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Abe Kuhns started assembling New Idea farm equipment underneath a shade tree near Arthur, Illinois. Today Kuhns Equipment has locations in Arthur and Gibson City.

Kuhns Equipment is an Agricultural Dealership that has been located in Gibson City, IL since 1997. This original store is located in Arthur IL starting in 1956. Products that are sold out of this location are the AGCO Product line ( Duluth GA)of equipment including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Gleaner, White Planters, and Sunflower Tillage equipment. Other Products include Versatile and Kuhn Krause Tillage. The Gibson City location has 12 personal that work out of the Gibson location. The Fendt products has expanded its visibility and marketing through out the country with their Engineering, Efficency, and cutting edge technology.

Fendt is a Premium product line with a 3 year/3000 hr Gold Star warranty plus maintenance warranty. This warranty Covers all Fendt Products including Combines, All Fendt tractors, Planters, Loaders, and Sprayers. The Fendt Product line offers a machine when your product is down so the Owner/operators have a feeling that Kuhns equipment and Fendt have their back in the most challenging situations.

Kuhns Equipment utilizes the Fendt factory trained technicians. But beyond the factory base technicians Fendt’s Gold Star warranty allows our customers not worry about downtime that We right there every step of the way. With a Fendt Loaner program for unexpected 48 hr downtime, or yearly inspections on their Fendt equipment. Kuhns Equipment and Fendt has the best in the Industry Fendt warranty program. This allows the customer to have the best Resale value, Return on Investment, and durability above the competition.

Please contact us today as our Order Writing program for all 2024 models are going on right now. Including combines, tractors, planters, and tillage equipment. Please Contact us at Kuhns equipment if you would like to request a Demo this fall for a Fendt tractor.