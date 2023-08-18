Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Are you ready for a one-of-a-kind movie experience? Join us at Harvest Moon Drive-In and rediscover the magic of movies under the stars. Here’s why you should make us your go-to destination this summer:

Retro Vibes: Immerse yourself in the nostalgic ambiance of a bygone era. Enjoy the unique charm of our classic drive-in theater, where cars become cozy private booths and stories unfold on the big screen.

Family Fun: Create memories with your loved ones! Bring your family and friends for an unforgettable movie night. Our spacious grounds allow kids to run and play while parents relax. Plus we have a baby Ferris wheel and free carousel that runs on the weekends!

Blockbuster Movies: Get ready for a lineup of must-see films! From beloved classics to the latest releases, we curate a diverse selection of movies to cater to all tastes. Stay tuned for updates on our upcoming shows and exclusive premieres.

Delicious Snacks: Indulge in our scrumptious concessions! Treat yourself to buttery popcorn, mouthwatering hamburgers, hotdogs, cold refreshing drinks and a variety of other savory and sweet options.

Special Events: We go beyond movies! From our early season Easter Egg Hunt, the Retro Luau, St. Jude Kids Carnival and late fall events like Frightfest and the Holiday Movies, there always something fun happening at the drive-in March-December!

Affordable Entertainment: Great memories don’t have to break the bank! Our ticket prices are wallet-friendly and we offer special discounts on Mondays for seniors, students, military, vets and 1st responders!

Follow us for exclusive offers, giveaways, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of what makes Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in so out of the ordinary. Join our community of movie lovers and be a part of the drive-in experience that has enchanted audiences since 1954!