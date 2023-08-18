Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Gibson City Bible Church will soon be celebrating their 75th Anniversary (2025)

Gibson City Bible Church is a regional church serving the communities surrounding Gibson City as well as Gibson City, with members from Ford, Iroquois, Champaign, and McClean Counties. GCBC has a thriving Children’s Ministry program (Salt & Light) during the school year on Wednesday evenings, which brings in over 100 children K-12th grade each week for a meal, music, activities, and lesson time and a playdate in the mornings. GCBC is also a church that provides Care Ministries for adults in the community who are walking through grief, separation/divorce, and single parenting. Small Groups meet off-site and allow for connection and care apart from the weekly ‘large service’ which is live streamed and also broadcast on WGCY radio each week.

Our doors are open to all to come and worship.

Small Group opportunities are available for all ages and stages of life.

Children always have a place at GCBC. Our volunteers are awesome.

Our Care Ministries (GriefShare, DivorceCare, and Single&Parenting) have been a source of encouragement and help for many in our community.

Sadly, so many churches are struggling to fill their pews with worshipers. GCBC has a rich tradition of being a church that draws all ages. From caring Nursery care during Sunday’s service to Joy Girls that ministers to widows and single women…the opportunities to connect and grow as a community of faith are plentiful!

Our Fall kick-off of ministries that run during the school year begins following Labor Day.

Salt & Light (K-8th Grade Children’s ministry) begins September 6

Ignite (High School Youth) also meets each Wednesday

Growth Groups (Small Group ministry) begin the week of September 10

Care Ministry (fall term) begins:

GriefShare (for those grieving the loss of a loved one) Sept.5

DivorceCare (for separated/divorced people) Sept. 11

Gibson City Bible Church

217-784-5702

309 N State Route 47

Gibson City IL 60936