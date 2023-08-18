Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Susie Tongate, City Alderman is very informed on what is going on in the town of Gibson City. We hear about events that will help fill your end-of-Summer and Fall calendars. Plus, we hear how they are helping different organizations in their community raise funds and much more.

Recently this community has debuted a new city motto, “A small town with a big heart”. Events such as their school supply drive and heart of Illinois heroes honoring heroes in their community exemplifies that new motto.

City of Gibson

217-784-5872

101 E 8th Street

Gibson City, IL 60936

http://www.gibsoncityillinois.com