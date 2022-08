Chrisman, Ill. (WCIA)

The Chrisman Clinic is a rural health clinic providing care for patients of all ages. Family medicine providers include Danielle Ireland, APRN, FNP, PMHNP and Kristina Gabbard, APRN, FNP. They provide a variety of services from wellness exams and immunizations to medication management and treatment for minor illnesses.

7112 West Madison Ave.

Chrisman, IL 61924