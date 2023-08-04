Assumption, Ill. (WCIA)

We catch up with Assumption natives on their involvement in the St. Jude Memphis to Peoria run and how it all began. Now Assumption has made a name for itself as a beloved stop along the 465-mile route.

The inspiration of the St. Jude Runs began in Peoria, IL, in 1982, when Mike McCoy and Gene Pratt collaborated on a way to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – their favorite charity.

They first envisioned driving to St. Jude in Memphis, and then running back relay-style to Peoria, home of the Jim and Trudy Maloof St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic. Now, many Runs later, their vision has become one of the foremost charity running events in the nation, having raised over $24.3 million and counting.

