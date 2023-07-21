Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Graham Veterinary Clinic has a rich history in Our Town Arthur and they’ve recently expanded are ready to show off their new space. Here’s more from Dr. Heidi Grooms and her team at Graham Veterinary Clinic.

We are a mixed animal veterinary clinic. We see cats, dogs, goats sheep, cows, horses. D travel in the field using our Veterinary trucks and we work in our clinic. We are building a new clinic and preparing to move down the block in a few weeks (open house July 22). We will have a large animal facility for the first time so we have the ability to hospitalize sick animals and work on and manage more complicated cases in house. Our small animal facility will have a new surgery suite, a larger kennel space and more exam rooms.

Each doctor enjoys different aspects of vet med which is why our clinic is so unique. We mesh well together. Dr. Heidi does mostly large animal and enjoys foaling season, mare and stallion work during the spring (equine breeding season), and horse lameness. She also enjoys small and large animal surgery.

Dr. Taylor has been with us 5 years and sees 50/50 small and large animal and is an expert at closing impossible wounds and lacerations and gets creative with her solutions. She also sees about 50% of the small animal, does a lot of surgery and is working on getting proficient with our new TCI scope for small animal reproduction issues.

Dr. Tanner is our newest graduate and he sees small and large fifty/fifty. He is our all around anywhere we need him doctor. He does really well with horse colics, and foal care as well as complicated small animal medicine cases.

We frequently do small and large animal surgeries. Small animal surgeries include c sections, exploratory surgery when dogs and cats eat things they shouldn’t, spays and neuters, hernia repairs, and more large animal surgery – equine castrations both routine and complicated, hernia repairs, laceration and wound repairs, skin grafting, and more.

We treat non surgical colics (stomach aches) in horses, hospitalize foals when needed, ultrasound mares for pregnancy, can take X-rays for lameness, scope a horses stomach to check for ulcers and breathing issues, collect stallions for breeding purposes and for breeding problems, float teeth in horses for routine annual care.

We can treat and monitor sick dogs and cats for many different issues, see and consult for new puppies and kittens when owners get new pets, routine annual vaccinations tailored to the individual pet and owner, treat ear and skin infections, etc.

We are in a small town and we understand how important pets are. Around here for many of our clients their horses are more than just pets, they also are vital to their everyday life in the fields and as transportation. So we understand the need to get animals feeling their best. For our well established clients we do offer after hours emergency and care, the vets and staff take turns covering for on call for established clients which is a benefit to those that use our services during the regular business hours. Everyone on staff loves their job and looks forward to interacting with the animals and the clients on a daily basis.

July 22 1-4 open house. 528 N Vine Arthur. Open to the public. We want people to come see the finished project that has been a year in the making on our open house.