Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Amish Country Heirlooms offers a wide variety of hand crafted furniture made by Amish craftsman as well as home decor, windchimes and quilts. They offer a personalization on products while you wait.

They also offer so many options when it comes to furnishing your home, office or business with quality hand crafted furniture.

Amish Country Heirlooms

217-543-2661

228 S Vine

Arthur, IL 61911