Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Steven Price, Composer of Our Planet Live In Concert, joins us with details on what you can expect at the show.

OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT fuses breathtaking cinematography projected on a large HD screen with new orchestrations by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price (for the film “Gravity”) that are performed by a live 18-piece orchestra. Just like the Netflix series, the live show is narrated on screen by Sir David Attenborough, who has inspired millions by bringing the natural world to one’s living room. For more information, tickets and tour dates, visit www.OurPlanetInConcert.com.

March 27th show at State Farm Center ticket and show info found here: https://www.statefarmcenter.com/events/detail/ourplanet