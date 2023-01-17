Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

OLLI at Illinois provides a place for people 50 or older to gather together to study a wide-range of topics that interest them. High quality academic courses – but no tests and no papers – just the joy of learning with others.

OLLI is truly a member-focused learning community, guided by a volunteer Advisory Council and numerous standing committees.

Memberships, courses, lectures, interest groups, other OLLI events. Half-year (now – June 30) memberships are available now for $90. Scholarships are available. Spring courses (8-week and 4-week courses) begin Jan. 30. 8-week courses cost $40 and 4-week courses cost $20 (in addition to the membership).

OLLI is specifically designed for adults 50 or older to learn with exceptional instructors (university faculty, retired faculty, community experts) and fellow lifelong learners in a wonderful location with lots of space. We are one of 125 OLLIs throughout the US, with over 170,000 members.

We are offering half-year memberships right now – scholarships are available – and our spring semester begins Jan. 30. We also have lectures scheduled prior to Jan. 30 that are free for our members. One – a lecture by WILL staff – on Monday, Jan. 23 – is free and open to the public.

Kathryn Williams

OLLI at Illinois

301 N. Neil St, Suite 201

Champaign, IL 61820

