Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Giorgia Podico with the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital joins us with details on a foal that lost its mom but was able to be “grafted” to a new mom that could nurse him and teach him how to be a horse.

Orphaned Foal Gets a New Mom

When a foal has no mother to supply milk, how do you keep it alive?

Bottle feeding and hand-raising the foal is costly, time-consuming, and often leads to behavioral and socialization problems in the foal. Another option, called grafting, involves getting a mare that is not related to the motherless foal to accept and nurse it as her own. These mares are called nurse mares.

Dr. Giorgia Podico is an equine theriogenologist (reproduction specialist) at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Earlier this year she used the protocol devised by world-renowned equine theriogenologist Dr. Igor Canisso to get a mare to begin lactating and to accept an orphaned foal as her own.

After identifying a mare as a possible mother, veterinarians gave her hormone medications for several days and used a process called milk stripping to stimulate lactation. When she was producing three to five liters of milk a day, they started the grafting process.

The mare was given a synthetic version of the hormone that naturally surges in mares when giving birth. Meanwhile, the foal was covered in the donor mare’s scent to make the mare more likely to accept the foal. When both mare and foal are ready, the two are carefully and slowly introduced.

The grafting process went smoothly! Soon the equine team was satisfied that the foal was receiving adequate nutrition and had been accepted by the mare. The foal and its new mom left the hospital together.