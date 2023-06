Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tailon Leitzsey, Executive Director of the Leitzsey Family Foundation and former Illini football player is hosting an Orange and Blue Kids Camp.

Our mission is to serve, educate, and empower the youth through utilizing sports programs geared to developing their confidence to pursue their passion, and their ability to be innovative leaders.

Leitzsey Family Foundation

Business/Organization Phone

2175604022

Business/Organization Address

1807 S Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820