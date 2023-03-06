Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

East Central Illinois workNet and Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division Work Experience for Youth program (WEX) allow youth ages 16-24 to gain valuable work experience, develop skills, and explore different careers. Not only does this program help young people obtain work experience, but it also comes at no cost to employers.

The RPC’s Workforce Development division funds the work experience for local youth, meaning the individuals in these programs are RPC employees for the duration of their work experience. The youth are paid directly by the RPC and covered by RPC insurance.

Each WEX can last between 240 to 600 hours, with youth working directly for local employers and being paid minimum wage. Employers can choose to hire individuals upon WEX completion. To qualify for WEX, youth must be registered with an RPC Youth Provider and be eligible to work in the United States.

Benefits to youth through WEX include the chance to explore careers, learn skills, and earn money.

We are currently looking for local employers to offer work experience to youth. Some of the benefits to area employers through WEX include saving money on payroll, filling in gaps in their workforce, attracting youth to their company for future jobs, and free advertising by partnering with the RPC.

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division

Business/Organization Phone

217-531-8276



East Central Illinois workNet

1307 N. Mattis Avenue

Champaign, IL