Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Support for Workforce Training (SWFT) is a supportive scholarship program for selected short-term certifications at Parkland College. We provide wrap-around academic and career services to eligible students. Take a few moments to explore how SWFT can help you to obtain short-term (1 year or less) training in the career pathways of Healthcare; Transportation/Distribution; Construction/Manufacturing; and Business/IT Services leading to jobs for in-demand fields with life-supporting wages.