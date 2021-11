Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle takes us to Bluestem Hall Nature School, where 80% of instructional time is spent outdoors.

Bluestem Hall Nature School is a nonprofit organization providing an exceptional nature-based education for students aged 3-5. We are located in a restored 1963 machine shed surrounded by a magical, healthy, and bio-diverse prairie preserve in Urbana, IL.

The school is now enrolling students for the 2021-2022 pilot year. To enroll, visit their website HERE.