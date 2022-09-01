Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

One Square Four Sides is the only known community empowerment agency in Central Illinois. We support pathways for people to learn, engage, and celebrate together.

Victory Fest is Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm.

Donation made payable to The Independent Media Center, with “Victory Fest/Crowning Conquerors” in the memo line. IMC’s address is 202 S. Broadway #100 (attn: Miriam Larson) Urbana, IL 61801.

During the celebration, we honor local people who serve with love and joy while enduring personal hardships. This year’s first Community Conqueror, Brandi Anderson. Mother of six, a hostess at Texas Roadhouse can no longer work as her youngest son, Baby TJ has severe asthma and debilitating sleep apnea. The family leaves for Barnes in Minnesota for special treatment. This is a modern-day medical mystery. The family needs support to take this trip to save Baby TJ’s life.

For donations:

$Tjstrong2020

