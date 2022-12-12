Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Each year, DSI and locally owned shops in Downtown Springfield take part in the most magical

time of the year with the Old Capitol Holiday Walks! They will run Wednesdays & Saturdays from

November 26 to December 21.

• This year, DSI is partnering with Memorial Health’s Holiday Fest, The Illinois Department of Ag,

and the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance.

• Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance helps attract new businesses to Springfield. The

organization works to retain profitable local businesses and the workforce who call Sangamon

County their home. The holiday walks help encourage people to support Springfield’s local

businesses.

• Free carriage rides will be hosted downtown 2-7 pm on Saturdays and 4-7 pm on Wednesdays.



• Parking is free at the meters every single day through Dec. 31st, although follow the time limits or you will be ticketed.

• Go to Holiday Walks – Downtown Springfield, Inc. for more information about downtown

Springfield holiday events.