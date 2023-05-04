Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Sangamon Solar is a local solar company that provides full-service installations including free inspections, quality construction, top-of-the-line equipment, and administrative processing. New and expanded incentives from federal and state governments make going solar cheaper than ever, and the incentives won’t be here forever so now is a great time to go solar.

We save our customers money by handling everything locally in-house. Out-of-state companies overcharge because they subcontract administration and construction, and they can be predatory and deceptive in their marketing. We provide a straight-forward, informative experience for our customers and make the process as simple as possible for them. We facilitate financing with as little as $0 down.

We are an approved vendor for state incentives, and we save customers money by handling everything in-house.

We use industry leading equipment from Hanwha and Enphase, both companies that have made recent investments in American manufacturing.

We offer competitive pricing, so if a customer has a competing quote we will beat it.

FREE on-site inspections. $0 down financing options.

Sangamon Solar

Business/Organization Phone

217-649-0926

Business/Organization Address

2067 Coyote Run Rd. Monticello, IL 61856