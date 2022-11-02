Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Sammy hedgehog from Miller Park Zoo joins Shannon Reedy with a look at what’s happening at the zoo this month.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo

11/09/2022 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

For those 55 years & over 2nd Wednesday of the month

8:30 – 9:30 am

$5 per person

Take your morning stroll at the Zoo! We’ll visit a different area of the Zoo each month & learn about the animals who live there.

You’ll be guided by a knowledgeable staff member who will give you amazing information…and maybe even a peek behind the scenes!

No reservations are required. Your tour guide will meet you at the Zoo entrance.

Tours will begin promptly at 8:30 am

Wild Lights

DEC. 2ND, 3RD, 9TH AND 10TH 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Need help getting into the Holiday Season? Join us for an evening walk through the Zoo all decked out with lights and decorations for the Holiday’s.

There will be face painting by our friend The ZooLady and her Crew, games for the kids (kids at heart too!) craft, and a few vendors. Enjoy some hot chocolate and an opportunity to purchase a $3 kit to make your own s’more!

For more information, please email Silvia Schuh at sschuh@cityblm.org or call 309.434.2826. Admission is $3 members / $8 non-members.

Breakfast With Santa

DEC. 10TH 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Ticket purchases are required to reserve your spot, and can be purchased at the admissions window or by calling the Zoo (309) 434-2250.

Two breakfast seating’s are available: 8:30 AM & 10:00 AM

Enjoy a continental style breakfast at the Zoo! There will be a chance to meet with Santa himself and take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus.

Enjoy a ride on the carousel and some animal encounters.

Tickets are required. Seating is very limited so do not delay and purchase your tickets today! Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

https://www.bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo