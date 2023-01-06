WCIA.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Grace Khachaturian
Posted: Jan 6, 2023 / 05:04 PM CST
Updated: Jan 6, 2023 / 05:04 PM CST
Danville, Ill. (WCIA)
In todays on the frontlines, we caught up with Assistant Principal of North Ridge Middle School, Amber Davis, on what how she became an educator and what they’re doing to engage, educate and empower every student.
Watch – Film Critic Chuck Koplinski came on the Morning Show to talk about “Matilda” and “The Pale Blue Eye”.
With winter firmly in place, so is the season of dangerous road conditions. Many items can make it safer to travel.
We’ve rounded up beautiful stainless steel refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and microwaves for a kitchen that’s both functional and stylish.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now