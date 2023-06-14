Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Summer Program at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic typically have 10-15 undergraduate volunteers that work under the supervision of the Director of the WMC, 2 student managers, and 4 clinic interns. These students volunteer around 20 hours per week for the duration of the summer. They get a unique experience in veterinary medicine as they get to participate in rounds, shadow procedures, and play a vital role in caring for our orphaned patients each summer while working along side our clinic interns and student managers.

Maddie and Alexa share their experiences so far.

