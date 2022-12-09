Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

An a cappella group from the University of Illinois joins us to share sounds of the season today on our CI Stage.

We’re excited to have No Strings Attached join us.

Upcoming Events:

ICCA (International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella) They will be competing in the Great Lakes Region for the 2023 ICCA Quarterfinals on February 25th, 2023 at Illinois State University

Spring Concert: They host a Spring Concert every year, so please follow their socials for more information!

