No Strings Attached A Cappella share sounds of the season

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

No Strings Attached A Cappella are back with sounds of the season.

No Strings Attached A Cappella

Joey Moorehouse- Music Director

Jack Cunningham- President

Lauren Dubravec- Business Manager, Social Chair

Delaney Wright- Treasurer, Tour Manager

Paige Valente- Choreographer, Social Media Manager

Jessica Devine- Assistant Music Director

Evan Fouts

Reese Burghard

Parker Hays

Benas Alcauskas

Emily Wright

No Strings Attached is the premiere co-ed jazz a cappella group here at the University of Illinois. Currently an 18-member undergraduate RSO, No Strings Attached was founded in 1994 by students from a campus theater group. This year they are celebrating their 25th anniversary and are very excited to be continuing the groups legacy! Most recently, they placed 4th in their ICCA Quarterfinal at Illinois State University, as well as performed all over the Midwest: from Chesterton, Indiana to the western suburbs of Chicago. They come from all across the country: from California to North Carolina and study everything from computer science to music education. The only thing they love more than singing is spending time with each other.

No Strings Attached



We provide entertainment to audiences with a wide variety of music and fun choreography! Our members come from a variety of backgrounds and majors and we rehearse three days a week for around three hours, in addition to our regular college class schedules and other student organizations.

We are the only A Cappella group at UIUC that offers a variety of jazz music, including in-house jazz arrangements. We also recently placed 4th in the 2019 ICCA Quarterfinals.

We are available for hire to sing at holiday events and private parties throughout the holiday season and beyond! Also, catch our performance at ICCA on February 15th at Illinois State University! To see our repertoire from the entire school year, come to our 25th Anniversary concert this spring, where we will feature alumni and other fun surprises! For more information and updates on gigs and performances, follow us on facebook @nostringsattachedjazz, on Instagram @uiucnostrings, or check out our website at www.nostringsattachedjazz.com. You can also find us on youtube and subscribe to our channel, No Strings Attached A Cappella UIUC.