Get ready for an empowering party to celebrate No More Bound, LLC 5-year anniversary!

Ariel Sadler, founder and visionary of No More Bound, LLC joins us with the details on this weekend’s celebrations, plus what inspired her to start her business.

No more Bound, LLC offers publishing services, life coaching, counseling, and much more with the goal of helping individuals be set free from trauma, bondage and chains they may be ensnared in.

Saturday, November 18th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Savoy Rec Center, you can expect a great celebration with shopping, live music performances, food, dancing and an announcement of new services that No More Bound is bringing to the community.

