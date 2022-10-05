Onarga, Ill. (WCIA)

We are hosting a dedication of the Onarga Military School Memorial Sidewalk on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11am on the Nexus-Onarga campus to honor the past and build the future by making their own mark on the sidewalk. The public is invited to recognize or honor an individual or a group, remember a family member or other special milestone, or simply celebrate the community with a brick in the new memorial pathway now under construction on our beautiful Nexus-Onarga campus.

A portion of the proceeds from the commemorative brick sales will then further the mission of Nexus-Onarga as they educate and care for another generation of young men, helping with their emotional, behavioral, and mental health.