Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
WCIA 3 is hosting a diaper drive for Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring 2023. Stop by WCIA 3’s Backlot (across from the Champaign Public Library) and donate new / unopened packs of diapers for newborns and toddlers for the United Way’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank. We will also accept monetary donations to the drive as well.
The purpose of the Bottom Line Diaper Bank is to raise awareness about diaper need, how it affects low-income families in Champaign County and around the country, and to help alleviate that diaper need.
The Bottom Line Diaper Bank is a unique partnership. The day-to-day administration is done by the United Way of Champaign County. It is run by a team of volunteers with support from the United Way staff. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department provides the storage, inventory and distribution space.
The Diaper Bank distributes diapers to local programs. You can receive diapers through one of our partners:
- The Baby Fold
- Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department – WIC
- Brightpoint (Formerly Children’s Home & Aid)
- Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County
- Crisis Nursery
- C-U Early
- Developmental Services Center of Champaign County
- The Family Room
- Head Start Champaign-Urbana
- Healthy Beginnings & Family Foundations
- Multicultural Community Center
Support the Bottom Line Diaper Bank:
- Donate unopened packs of disposable diapers at the United Way of Champaign County office
- Make a donation to United Way’s Community Impact Fund
- Host a diaper drive or repack diapers
- Instead of gifts or favors for birthdays, weddings, or baby showers, ask for diapers.
- Consider corporate sponsorship
- Spread the word to your family and friends about diaper need