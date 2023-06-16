Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

WCIA 3 is hosting a diaper drive for Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring 2023. Stop by WCIA 3’s Backlot (across from the Champaign Public Library) and donate new / unopened packs of diapers for newborns and toddlers for the United Way’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank. We will also accept monetary donations to the drive as well.

The purpose of the Bottom Line Diaper Bank is to raise awareness about diaper need, how it affects low-income families in Champaign County and around the country, and to help alleviate that diaper need.

The Bottom Line Diaper Bank is a unique partnership. The day-to-day administration is done by the United Way of Champaign County. It is run by a team of volunteers with support from the United Way staff. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department provides the storage, inventory and distribution space.

The Diaper Bank distributes diapers to local programs. You can receive diapers through one of our partners:

The Baby Fold

Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department – WIC

Brightpoint (Formerly Children’s Home & Aid)

Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County

Crisis Nursery

C-U Early

Developmental Services Center of Champaign County

The Family Room

Head Start Champaign-Urbana

Healthy Beginnings & Family Foundations

Multicultural Community Center

Support the Bottom Line Diaper Bank: