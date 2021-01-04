“New Year, New You” healthy meal options with Holly’s Country Kitchen

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Holly’s Country Kitchen is unique business in Monticello. We have a full restaurant as well as retail shopping, catering, custom baking, and our famous Take N Bakes & Freezer Meals.

The restaurant features made from scratch meals, delicious steaks, pasta and seafood, and our $10 lunch specials that include entree, side, drink and dessert.

Our theme for 2021, besides good riddance 2020, is “New Year, New You.” We are going to have Weight Watcher and new Keto meals added to our Take N Bakes and Freezer Meals. These meals will have the Smart Points as well as the Purple, Blue and Green points and Keto meals will have nutritional information as well. We have small servings that feed 2-3 people, and large servings that feed 5-6 available in oven and crockpot meals. We do all the work for you, all you have to do is follow instructions on the labels.

It makes my heart happy to make dinner easier for busy families and retired folks. If I can save someone an hour of prep and cleanup, that time can be spent at the table with family!

My unique venue is the only one in this area. We have customers order online from McLean, Coles, Champaign, Macon and of course our own Piatt County. We provide delivery and every dish is tried and perfected for every customer.

PROMOTION:

The restaurant is starting a new lunch program this year. We have our famous $10 homemade lunch special daily and we are providing punch cards for our customers. Buy 10 lunches and get the 11th free! Examples of our lunch specials include, Taco Tuesday, Fried Chicken and Waffle Wednesday, Brisket and Monster BLT Thursday, Fish Friday and Philly Saturday.

Holly’s Country Kitchen

217-762-3663

1204 Bear Lane

Monticello IL. 61856