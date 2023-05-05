Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Our mission at Salon 105 is to provide a friendly, personalized service through a team of highly skilled and creative professionals. Teamwork is our most valuable asset which ensures our clients are always number one, and we strive to exceed your expectations.

Founded in the year 2017, Salon 105 is an upscale salon started by Mahomet native and community member Kelsie Briggs. With a team of the most sought after stylists and colorists in the area, the salon is known for its exceptional quality services, kindness, and friendly team based atmosphere.

Services

Botox / Xeomin

Dermal Filler

Vampire Facial

IV Hydration

QWO Cellulite Treatment

Microneedling

VI Chemical Peels

Consultations are free!

Andrea Till

Registered Nurse. Certified in Botox and Filler. I started my nursing career in 2017 after graduating from Lincoln Land Community College. I plan to continue my education for my BSN. I have worked in the trauma intensive care unit in Springfield IL in St. Johns Hospital. Two and a half years later I moved to Mahomet and started at Carle as an RN in the chemotherapy infusion suite. I have a huge passion for the aesthetics industry and look forward to advancing my career while serving the community.

Christina Hay

RN APRN Full Practice Authority. I started my nursing career in 2004 after graduating with an Associate Degree in Nursing from Parkland College. I have worked in multiple areas of nursing but spent most of my RN years in the Emergency Department. I obtained my Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University in 2009. After completion of my BSN, I went onto pursue my Advanced Practice Nursing Degree at Liberty University.In 2012, I graduated with my Adult Acute Clinical Nurse Specialist Degree. I have worked in various areas as an APRN such as Hospitalist Service, Orthopedics, Hospice/Palliative Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, and Urgent Care. I constantly strive for excellence, enhancing my skill set and the quality of care that I provide to every patient or client I see. I continue to expand my techniques and expertise in aesthetics and am excited for the opportunity to provide my services to the area!