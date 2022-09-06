Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The need for minority donors is critical. Nearly 60% of the more than 100,000 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the United States are from communities of color, but only three in 10 are registered organ, eye and tissue donors. Although transplants can be successful regardless of the race or ethnicity of the donor and recipient, the chance of longer-term survival may be greater if the donor and recipient share a similar genetic background.

One donor can save up to eight lives.

The more people who are willing to say yes and register as organ and tissue donors, the more we can increase the chances that we can save the lives of those waiting for transplants.

Throughout August and throughout the year, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network joins partners, advocates and communities in Illinois and northwest Indiana to honor organ, eye and tissue donors and their families and to encourage communities of color to register to be a donor today.

Offer hope to those waiting for a transplant and register your decision to save lives at www.giftofhope.org.

Gift of Hope coordinates the organ and tissue donation process and provide education about the importance of organ and tissue donation to the public and healthcare professionals in Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Its mission is to save and enhance the lives of as many people as possible through organ and tissue donation.

As one of 58 organ procurement organizations (OPOs) that make up the nation’s donation system, Gift of Hope works with 180 hospitals and serve more than 12 million people in our donation service area of most of Illinois and northwest Indiana.

OPOs are the only entities legally permitted to recover organs from deceased donors in the United States and are regulated by the federal government. They also provide support to donor families, clinical management of organ donors, and professional and public education about organ donation.

Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network

HEADQUARTERS

425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143

SPRINGFIELD OFFICE

2401 Memphis Drive, Springfield, IL 62702