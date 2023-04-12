Gilman, Ill. (WCIA)

Bill and Sheri Ritchie started Monster Grilled Cheese & More (the food truck) in June 2021. They opened the restaurant in March 2023. Bill wanted to be self-employed. He knew he could make the food truck concept work if he chose to sell something different. Something unique. So many food trucks offer tacos, hamburgers, and roast beef. Who doesn’t love grilled cheese!!!

We have worked hard over the last 2 years to create a business that not only makes heart-warming grilled cheese sandwiches, but also provides a warm welcome and a sincere smile to all our customers. We pride ourselves on providing a positive experience for each customer.

While the menu is slightly different for each establishment, there are several common offerings. Every grilled cheese is prepared on Texas Toast and lots of cheddar cheese. You can select from a…

· jalapeno/bacon grilled cheese

· ham/pineapple (which we are making today)

· macaroni & cheese grilled cheese

· pulled pork & bacon

· macaroni & cheese as well as pulled pork

We also serve nachos, which you can add any topping from our grilled cheese sandwiches to the nachos. We have a parfait that starts with mashed potatoes, then we layer it with macaroni & cheese, pulled pork and BBQ sauce.

The restaurant also serves a hamburger grilled cheese, tater tots and chicken nuggets.

Monster Grilled Cheese and More is HIRING!