The final two concerts of the season at Danville Symphony Orchestra are approaching quickly.

The concert features international award-winning soloist Luke Hsu, who will be performing the Samuel Barber Violin Concerto, one of the most difficult in violin music. The orchestra will also be performing Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition with its resounding Great Gate of Kiev(Kyiv) in the finale.

The May 6th concert will be of particular interest to viewers, as our guest artist is Northern Illinois voice/musicology professor Robert Sims. This will be a concert of classic Broadway songs.

These are the final two concerts that our Music Director of 27 years, Jeremy Swerling, will be conducting. Twenty-seven years in one orchestra is a very rare accomplishment for any professional conductor. He will be badly missed, and we want to celebrate his long tenure.

PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION

LUKE HSU, VIOLIN

SATURDAY, MARCH 11TH

FISCHER THEATRE

7:30PM

Tickets now on sale

Fischer Theatre Box Office:

fischertheatre.com or call 217-213-6162