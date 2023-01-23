Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

An eclectic country band with a nod to 70’s and 80’s soft rock with big harmonies.

Greg-guitar and vocals

Bruce-bass and vocals

Greg Cramer-guitar and vocals

Upcoming Shows:

Bickers, Cramer and Horn, The Greg Bicker’s Band and the Elderly Brothers

Bickers, Cramer and Horn:

Feb. 19th and March 19th

New Moon Cafe, Decatur

3:00 TO 5:00PM

The Greg Bicker’s Band:

March 4th

J.B.’s Hideout

Blue Mound

8:00-11:00PM

March 25th

Pop’s Place

Decatur

2:00 to 5:00PM

The Elderly Brothers:

Feb. 3rd

Par A Dice Casino

East Peoria

8:00 to 11:00PM

Feb. 5th

American Legion

Jacksonville

3:00 to 6:00PM

Feb. 11th

VFW Post 99

Decatur

7:30 to 10:30PM

Feb. 17th

Pipa’s Pub

Champaign

7:00 to10:00PM

Feb. 24th

Nightshop

Bloomington,

7:30 to 9:00PM

Feb. 25th

AMVETS

Jacksonville

8:00 to 11:00PM