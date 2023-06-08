Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Center Partnership is excited to share that we will be taking over Street Fest this year! Get ready to experience the ultimate celebration of music, community, and mouthwatering delights as Street Fest makes its highly anticipated return to downtown Champaign in front of Esquire Lounge on July 15!

This vibrant festival is back with a bang, bringing you a thrilling lineup of live music on stage that will get your feet tapping and your heart soaring. Explore a lively vendor area, where local artisans and entrepreneurs showcase their talents, offering a wide range of unique crafts, artworks, and treats. With an abundance of family-friendly activities, including face painting, games, and interactive experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

But that’s not all! This year, Street Fest is upping the ante with an exciting addition: a sizzling pork and mac-and-cheese competition, where downtown restaurants will battle it out for the title of the most irresistible dish. Restaurants will be offering $5 pork and mac-and-cheese sampler dishes for event-attendees to purchase and cast a vote to select the best in town. Mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and join us for a lively and unforgettable Street Fest experience that will make downtown Champaign come alive with music, food, and laughter.

Viewers at home can get involved with Street Fest by becoming a vendor, volunteering, or sponsoring the event. More information at champaigncenter.com.

This month don’t miss your chance to experience an unforgettable evening of captivating music and storytelling as the legendary Lyle Lovett and his Large Band takes the stage at the renowned Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign on June 23. With his distinct blend of country, folk, and Americana, Lovett’s soulful voice and remarkable songwriting prowess will transport you to a realm of timeless melodies and heartfelt lyrics. From his classic hits to his latest creations, each note resonates with an unmatched authenticity that has garnered him critical acclaim as four-time Grammy-winning singer and composer. Prepare to be enchanted by Lovett’s magnetic stage presence and the exceptional talents of his extraordinary band. Mark your calendars for a night that promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music, as Lyle Lovett brings his unparalleled artistry to the Virginia Theatre.

Finally, Friday Night Live in downtown Champaign is the epitome of entertainment and community. Every Friday, 6 – 8 pm, downtown fills with live music and captivating performances from local bands. Friday Night Live offers an incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in a diverse range of artistic expressions while enjoying the charm and warmth of downtown Champaign. Enjoy performances at three stages: 1 Main Plaza by Big Grove Tavern, Market Street by Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, and Park Avenue by Hamilton Walkers.

Stay connected with everything happening in Champaign Center by visiting champaigncenter.com.