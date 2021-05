Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with legendary songwriter and The Ides of March frontman– Jim Peterik (Vehicle, Eye of the Tiger)– as well as Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad fame.

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik

Mark Farner

On Friday, May 28, Farner will join The Ides of March for a concert in Decatur.

Where:

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

2686 East Cantrell Street

Decatur , IL 62521

When:

Gates open at 6pm. Show is at 7pm.

Click HERE for tickets.