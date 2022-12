Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

December is such a busy, busy month for most everyone. It can be tiring and stressful, but it’s not a good time to skip exercising. Even a short session of movement can help calm our nerves and quiet our minds. Marcia Stevens, owner of Champaign Fitness Center, shares some multi-tasking moves that target multiple muscle groups. This is efficiency exercising!

https://www.champaignfitnesscenter.com/