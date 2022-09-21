Champaign, IL (WCIA) The first day of Fall is upon us. Change in the season brings cooler weather which isn’t great for plants that can’t handle the lower temps. Here with the dirt on prepping plants for the indoors from the U of I Extension, horticulture educator Ryan Pankau.

He recommends looking for insects as you bring your plants back inside your home. You want to avoid indoor infestation. Also, you need to ease the stress of their new indoor environment.

For more information on bringing plants indoors connect with Ryan Pankau here.