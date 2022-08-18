Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Moore’s Rescue Ranch rescues abused and handicapped dogs and cats in hopes of rehoming them to loving families. Once our building is finally built we plan to partner with other agencies in the area who cater to handicapped children so they may come out to the shelter and play with the animals and possibly adopt one. Right now our dogs and cats are being fostered by volunteers until we can house them in the new rescue.

We are the only rescue in this area who caters to abused and handicapped dogs and cats in anticipation of pairing them with people/children with disabilities as well.

People always ask how they can volunteer. Right now our biggest need is fosters for our dogs and cats.

We also need volunteers to help with fundraising efforts such as the vendor fair coming up October 15 from 10-3.

Our website has the volunteer form that can be downloaded as well as foster form and a link to donate.

MaMa Bear is 4 years old and looking for her furever family. She’s a black mouth Cur found in the Kentucky area and she’s also part German Shepard. MaMa was found down in northern Kentucky with a gunshot wound to the face and cleft palate. She was fostered by a southern Missouri agency until we were made aware of her. MaMa is extremely gentle and tame, she loves to cuddle and is house trained. MaMa Bear is always looking out for everyone else so she was dubbed MaMa Bear. She’s currently being fostered by one of our board members. She’s excellent with children and other dogs.

Most rescues take in dogs and cats that typically don’t have abusive issues or handicaps. We only take in those dogs and cats that are.

We will be having a vendor fair on October 15 from 10-3 out at our event center 3113 North Market we will have lots of vendors even have Modern Nails from Old Farm who will have a table and Live Action Games from downtown who will have games for sale. We also will have a number of home businesses such as Norwex, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and many crafts tables too! All donations go directly to Moore’s.

Moore’s Rescue Ranch

Business/Organization Phone

217-898-9735

Business/Organization Address

3113 N Market Street

Champaign 61822