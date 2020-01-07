Moon Hikes, Yoga in the Woods, and an Owl Prowl

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lots of great opportunities to get out and explore this winter with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.

Thursday, January 9

FULL MOON HIKE: ADULTS

Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 6-7:30 p.m.

The full moon of January was once called the “wolf moon” because Native Americans observed wolves in the moonlight at this time of year. We won’t see wolves, but we will take an interesting hike, and we may hear the hooting of owls! The program will begin with a brief presentation indoors, then we will head outside for the remainder of the event. Please dress for the weather. Ages 18 and up. $3 per person. Space is limited; register by January 8 at ccfpd.org. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

Friday, January 10

FULL MOON HIKE: FAMILIES

Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 6-7:30 p.m.

The full moon of January was once called the “wolf moon” because Native Americans observed wolves in the moonlight at this time of year. We won’t see wolves, but we will take an interesting hike, and we may hear the hooting of owls! The program will begin with a brief presentation indoors, and then we will head outside for the remainder of the event. Please dress for the weather. Recommended for ages 10 & up, as visibility will be low and talking will be at a minimum. $3 per person. Space is limited; register by Jan 9 at ccfpd.org. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

Saturday, January 18

YOGA IN THE WOODS: NEW YEAR RENEWAL WITH GLOW BY LOLA

Izaak Walton Cabin, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 1-2:30 p.m.

Join us as we renew our energy and spirit for the New Year! Lola, of Glow by Lola, will lead us through flowing poses, hand mudras, chanting, and essential oils all while receiving some hands-on Reiki energy healing in Lake of the Woods’ beautiful Izaak Walton Cabin! It may be cold outside, but it is warm and cozy inside where will be able to view the gorgeous winter scene from inside the cabin. Participants should bring a mat, towel, and anything else that may add to their comfort. $25 per person. Space is limited; register by January 11 at ccfpd.org. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or ksnyder@ccfpd.org.

Monday, January 20

SCHOOL’S OUT: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY CELEBRATION

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 1-3 p.m.

Join us as we explore the rich cultural heritage of the African American community in Champaign County on this Martin Luther King Day! We will learn about the life of Dr. King, celebrate his legacy, and learn how we can keep his mission alive today. Activities will include videos and songs about Dr. King, stories for families to share, crafts, and a fun snack you will help create! All ages. FREE. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or ksnyder@ccfpd.org.

Monday, January 20

SCHOOL’S OUT: OWL PROWL

Activity Center, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, 3-4:30 p.m.

Great Horned Owls begin nesting in January, which means we have a good chance of seeing or hearing a live owl in the wild this time of year. We will begin indoors with a presentation on native Illinois owls, dissect owl pellets, then head outside for a hike to listen and look for owls! Recommended for ages 6 & up. $5 per person. Space is limited; register by January 17 at ccfpd.org; For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.