Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

This year we are doing Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and the show will be July 22-24 and July 28-30. Purchase your tickets today!

Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Performances:

Friday, July 22, 2022 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 24, 2022 – 2:30 pm

Thursday, July 28, 2022 – 7:30 pm

Friday, July 29, 2022 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 30, 2022 – 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm