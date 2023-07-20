Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

In the quaint town of Monticello, a hidden gem lies within the Monticello Theatre Association (MTA). Dedicated to fostering an appreciation for the performing arts, MTA has been producing captivating shows since 1975. What sets this small theatre company apart is its unwavering commitment to youth involvement, welcoming aspiring actors from all over Central Illinois. In their latest production, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” MTA proudly showcases the talents of its members, including former youth production actors.

MTA’s core mission is to provide performance opportunities and promote education in music, dance, art, and theater. Emphasizing youth involvement, the theatre company believes that passion for the performing arts often blossoms during one’s early years. Their dedication to this cause has attracted young talents from various Central Illinois towns, proving that theatre has no boundaries.

Not just a place for stage performances, MTA actively engages in community outreach. The association awards a college scholarship to a deserving Monticello High School senior each year, empowering young artists to pursue their dreams. Moreover, MTA holds youth summer camps, providing children with enjoyable and enriching experiences in the world of theater.

Upcoming Show: “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” In their latest endeavor, MTA is proud to present “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.” Featuring members of the Matilda cast, this performance promises to be a captivating experience for the audience. The show will run on July 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, and 29, with reserved seat tickets available for purchase at their website, www.monticellotheatre.org/tickets.

To witness the magic of Monticello Theatre Association, mark your calendars for their summer production of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” an event not to be missed. For more information, visit their website at www.monticellotheatre.org.