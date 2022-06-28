Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

The Monticello Freedom Fest will be held at Lodge Park in Monticello on July 3rd. The festivities start at 4:00pm with kid’s games, food vendors, music, balloons, novelties, airbrush, and a raffle. Fireworks will start at 9:00pm. There will be parking at Washington School which is located on Route 105 South of Monticello, and buses will be available to transport to and from Lodge Park. The Trailblazers located North of Lodge Park also provide parking and NEW this year a SHUTTLE to the park. Monticello Railway offers a Fireworks Train which departs from Wabash Depot in downtown Monticello at 8:00pm. Please make reservations for the train.